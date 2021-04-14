PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik makes heads turn while going to the recording studio; flaunts a beautiful neck piece

Rubina Dilaik was papped while making her way to the recording studio looking absolutely stunning. Check out the photos.

Rubina Dilaik is one the most popular TV actresses. Ever since the actress was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, she has been very busy with her upcoming projects. The diva has given countless interviews after the season’s finale and continues to keep her fans entertained with what she is up to. Whenever the star heads out in the city, she dons stunning outfits. The diva has an incredible fashion sense with is evident from the photoshoot snaps.

The star was papped while making her way to the recording studio. As soon as the diva stepped out of her vehicle, she was surrounded by the shutterbugs. The actress could be seen wearing a breathtaking brown coloured floral crop top which she paired with high-waist distressed jeans. The star also matched her belt as well as her heels with the colour of her top. To complete her took; the stunner added a heavy neck piece. While posing under the sun, Rubina also put on black sunnies. Adhering to the Covid-19 norms, the diva maintained a safe social distance while heading inside.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s photos:

The actress who has garnered an Instagram following of over 4 million, recently shared a photo of her in a pool and gave picture credits to her husband Abhinav Shukla. The star could be seen rocking a blue coloured bikini and had pink rose petals over her ears. Fans of the diva were truly amazed by the awe-striking shots and showered compliments in the comments section.

Also Read| Rubina Dilaik is a complete water baby as she poses in the pool & gets clicked by Abhinav Shukla; See PICS

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×