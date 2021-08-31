PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon stun in sarees as they get papped on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4

and Raveena Tandon were recently papped on the sets of the popular dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. While Shilpa features as a judge on the show alongside choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu, Raveena will probably appear as a guest on an upcoming episode. Shilpa was not seen on the show for a few weeks amid husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest for his alleged involvement in an adult film racket case. The Life A Metro actress recently made her come back on the sets of the show, where she received a warm welcome from her co-judges.

As they got papped, both Shilpa and Raveena looked absolutely gorgeous in their beautiful sarees. Shilpa was clad in a stunning bright orange saree. For accessories, she wore dangling earrings and a golden bracelet. Her hair was styled in soft waves, and she completed the look with minimal make up and a pair of high heels. Raveena looked ravishing in her black saree which had a golden and silver stripe detailing. She wore her hair down in soft waves and kept her makeup minimal too. Both Shilpa and Raveena obliged the paparazzi with photos as they smiled and posed for the cameras.

Check out Raveena and Shilpa’s pictures below:

It was earlier reported in ETimes that after Shilpa Shetty made herself non available amid Raj Kundra case, the makers approached to fill in her shoes. The latter reportedly refused the offer stating that the show will always belong to Shilpa Shetty.

With Shilpa’s comeback on the show, fans were elated. From getting emotional to giving standing ovations to the contestants she did it all. The diva seemed to have the same spirit and had the same aura after her return.

