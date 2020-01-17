PHOTOS: Shivangi Joshi stuns in a blue pantsuit as she attends the launch of her debut film 'Our Own Sky'

Shivangi Joshi recently attended the launch of her debut movie Our Own Sky. Check out the pictures of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress.

We all remember how left everyone stunned with her debut appearance in the Cannes Film Festival last year. Now, there is one more TV actress who will be following Hina's footsteps and will make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. And the best part is that she is none other than Hina's former on - screen daughter Shivangi Joshi herself. The actress has received a lot of appreciation for portraying the female lead, Naira in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Now, the pretty actress is all set to make her debut in the film industry with the movie titled Our Own Sky. Recently, Shivangi attended the launch of her debut movie the exclusive pictures of which have come into our hands now. The Begusarai actress looked stunning in an all - blue pantsuit which she teamed up with a pair of cream coloured heels. Shivangi looked ravishing as she let her straight hair down as usual and opted for a glossy makeup look.

Check out the latest pictures of Shivangi Joshi below:

As it has been already mentioned above, Shivangi is currently seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she has been paired up opposite Mohsin Khan. Their on - screen chemistry has been loved by the audiences a lot and it happens to be one of the main reasons for the show's popularity. Since the past few years, numerous television actress have tried their hands in the film industry and have achieved success. We can take the names of Hina Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Ankita Lokhande here. Now, the very pretty Shivangi Joshi will join this category of talented actresses too who are showcasing their acting prowess in the field of movies.

