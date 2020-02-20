PHOTOS: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya stuns in her stylish green saree at award function

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, nailed the red carpet look with her stylish appearance.

Think about the top A-listers in the telly world and Dahiya will certainly click in your mind. The diva has won millions of hearts and stellar performance in several shows but it was Ekta Kapoor’s much popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which made her a household name as Ishita Bhalla. Interestingly, Divyanka has not only impressed the viewers with her acting prowess but her fashion statements are also a thing among the millennials as she never fails to make heads turn with her panache.

While this Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star often shares beautiful pictures of herself on social media, her red carpet appearances also become the talk of the town time and again. Recently, Divyanka was spotted at an award show sans husband Vivek Dahiya and she once again nailed the red carpet look with her elegance. In the pictures, Divyanka wore a bottle green coloured saree with a stylish blouse and frill drape. The actress completed her look with minimal jewellery and a radiant smile while her open hair locks turned out to be cherry on the cake.

Talking about Divyanka, the actress had been the part of the long-running TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein since its inception. She was roped in opposite and their chemistry was one of the USP of the show. Interestingly, after a successful run of six years, the show pulled its curtains down in December 2019 and was replaced by its spin off show Yeh Hai Chahatein starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi.

