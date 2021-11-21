PICS: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin are stunners as they twin in black at Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal’s wedding

Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal’s wedding has been the talk of the town. As the two tied the nuptial knot tonight, on the 21st of November, friends, and celebrities from the entertainment industry arrived at the venue to congratulate and join the couple in their happiness. Among others, lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were also seen making a rather regal entry together. Both of them stunned as they opted to twin in gorgeous black attires for the special night.

Ever since their stint in the popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin and Aly have been fan-favorites. The couple is often spotted together as they step out for lunch and dinner dates in the dream city of Mumbai. Tonight, as Aly and his ladylove Jasmin arrived at Anushka and Aditya’s wedding, they did not disappoint the fashion police. The couple opted to twin in beautiful black outfits. Jasmin Bhasin was seen slaying in a black and golden saree, which she paired with a matching blouse. She kept her hair open with a middle parting. The actress accessorized the look with an elegant golden neckpiece and stud earrings. She wrapped up her look with flawless makeup.

Aly on the other hand, donned a black shirt, paired with black trousers, and black formal shoes. The actor layered it up with an uber-cool black jacket with silver patterns on it. The couple smiled and posed for pictures while the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

Speaking of the newlyweds, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal have been dating each other for over four years. Aditya Seal has featured in movies like Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, and Namaste England. Anushka Ranjan was seen in films like Wedding Pullav, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Gulabi Lens.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal’s wedding: Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan & others give a peek into the night