PICS: Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain throw Holi bash; Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and Jay Bhanushali attend.

The festival of Holi is being celebrated across India after a lull of two years, due to the pandemic. In Mumbai, the festival of colours was celebrated with much fervour and gusto. While Bollywood and television celebs extended wishes via social media, the newest couple in town Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain threw a Holi bash. Ankita and Vicky's party was one of the few celeb Holi bashes in the city.

The paparazzi was stationed at the party to snap several actors who attended the party in their Holi whites. Ankita and Vicky were all smiles for the paps as they posed for the paparazzi. While Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta set with white shoes, Ankita amped up her Holi fashion quotient.

Flaunting her curls, the actress looked stunning in a white and silver embellished sarees. Apart from the couple, TV stars Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, Aditya Redij and wife Natasha Sharma were also snapped.

