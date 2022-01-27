PICS: Asim Riaz and Divya Agarwal twin in black outfits as they get spotted in the city

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Divya Agarwal enjoy a huge fan following individually and it was a treat for their fans when the duo collaborated in a music video, Dur Hua. The music video was released earlier today on YouTube. It has garnered a lot of appreciation from their fans. On Thursday evening, the paparazzi spotted Asim and Divya in the city. They were twinning in black outfits and looked uber cool as they posed for the shutterbugs.

In the photos, Asim wore a black sweatshirt paired it up with the same color jeans. He also posed for the cameras, looking all handsome. Divya, on the other hand, wore a black co-ord set. She did pose with co-star Asim for the paparazzi. Talking about their music video that was released today, the nearly three-minute-long song is written and sung by actor-singer Asim Riaz and the music is by Roach Killa. Dur Hua is a rap song about heartbreak. The song marks Asim and Divya’s first collaboration ever.

Take a look:

Previously, Asim Riaz’s close friend Himanshi Khurana told the paparazzi that the loved duo will come back with a music video on Valentine’s Day. Asim and Himanshi have appeared in several music videos including Gallan Bholiya, Khayaal Rakhya Kar, Afsos Karoge, among others. The two had met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

For those who are unaware, Asim Riaz was part of Bigg Boss 13 and was stood as runner-up. While Divya Agarwal became the winner of Bigg Boss OTT last year.

ALSO READ: Wedding bells for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana? Couple spotted at Manish Malhotra’s store; PHOTOS