PICS: Divyanka Tripathi & Aly Goni light up the scene at Sandip Sikcand’s Diwali Party

The festive season is here and so are the joy and celebrations. With Diwali around the corner, people are gearing up to have a lot of fun with their friends, family, and loved ones. Just like the rest of the country, people from the entertainment industry too are getting into the mood of festivities. Speaking of which, this evening, several celebrities from the entertainment industry were seen arriving at director and actor Sandip Sikcand’s Diwali bash. Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Aly Goni among others made a rather stylish appearance at the party. Both the actors – Divyanka and Aly decked up in their traditional best as they arrived at the party. Divyanka looked stunning in a light blue gharara set. Divyanka carried the traditional attire with much grace, style, and confidence. She kept her hair open, opted for minimal jewelry and a glam makeup look. As she posed for pictures, Divyanka smiled brightly at the cameras, while the paparazzi clicked her from a distance. Coming to Aly Goni, the actor looked quite dapper in a black pathani suit. Aly also added a printed Nehru jacket on top which accentuated his look. The actor wrapped up his look with a pair of black formal shoes and glasses. Take a look:

In other news, Recently, Divyanka Tripathi was in the news when she questioned the hashtag 'No bindi no business' campaign on Twitter. Her thoughts won many hearts of her fans and she was highly appreciated. The actress had slammed the hashtag for questioning women's choices of dressing up.

