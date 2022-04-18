PICS: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni look aww-dorable at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party; Hina Khan & Rashami Desai join

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most adored couples in the Television industry. They are the ideal example of best friends are the perfect soulmates. They confessed their love for each other during their stay at Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 14 and won several hearts with their cute stints. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and fans wait for their pictures to go out.

Just a while back, Aly and Jasmin were spotted by the paparazzi at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. For the event, Jasmin wore beautiful Indian wear and her smile was adding charm to her look. On the other hand, Aly looked handsome in an all-black outfit. They acknowledged the camerapersons and also, posed on the red carpet. To note, this famous party of Baba Siddique is happening after two years due to the pandemic.

See Aly and Jasmin’s photos here:

Apart from them, Hina Khan was also spotted at the gala event. She exuded charm in a green outfit. The actress kept her hair and makeup subtle and looked oh-so-beautiful at the event. She also posed on the red carpet. On the other hand, Rashami Desai, who was last seen in the daily soap Naagin 6, was also clicked at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. She wore a purple color suit and looked gorgeous. Rashami kept her beautiful tresses loose and her make-up was also looking stunning.

See Hina Khan and Rashami Desai’s photos here:

Apart from them, several A-listers from the entertainment industry attended Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. From Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt to Shah Rukh Khan, celebrities dazzled the night.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill glows in beautiful Indian wear as she attends Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party; PICS