PICS: Lovebirds Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia ooze glam; Neha Bhasin & Rajiv Adatia enjoy dinner date

It’s Valentine’s Day and love is in the air and is quite infectious too. On this note, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met on Valentine’s Day eve to glam up an event with their stylish appearances. The couple became the talk of the town after their stint in Bigg Boss season 14. Pavitra looked hot and beautiful in a shimmery gown. Her OOTD proved that there is no such thing as too much bling. Eijaz looked handsome as he wore a black shirt with the matching trousers. He sported a blazer to complete his party look. The couple posed for the paparazzi as well. Singer and rapper Raftaar too spotted at the same event. He too acknowledged the paps and posed for them.

On the other hand, former contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia were spotted together in Khar, Mumbai. They turned heads with their stylish appearances as they got papped as they arrived for a dinner date. Neha and Rajiv showed off their goofy side as well to the cameras. Neha wore a black dress for the dinner and Rajiv opted for a black outfit from head to toe. To note, the duo shared an amazing equation inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and became friends too.

Take a look:

Earlier, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz had enjoyed a small get together post Bigg Boss 15. They goofed around and shared the sneak peeks with their fans on social media as well. Rajiv and Umar too shared a good equation inside the house.

