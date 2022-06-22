Mouni Roy expresses her 'guilt-free' love for food; Aashka Goradia says 'World needs to know you eat'

Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram posts are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. She surely knows how to strike a balance between her glamourous looks and acting chops. Speaking of her love life, the actress tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27.

But today Mouni shared a never-seen-before avatar that truly surprises us to the core. Today Mouni shared a series of pictures that proves that the actress has a special corner for all delicacies. In these pictures, Mouni can be seen enjoying several dishes and expressing her guilt-free love for food. Sharing these photos, Mouni captioned, "Never Not eating". The actress looks innocent and pretty as she poses with her food. Though in these pictures she's spotted eating various cuisines, Mouni's toned physique doesn't make us believe these images of her. Her friend Aashka Goradia Goble commented and said, "world needs to know!! YOU EAT!"

Mouni Roy's successful career:

Mouni has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. At present, she is co-judging a dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, along with actress Sonali Bendre and ace choreographer Remo Dsouza.



Mouni Roy in Brahmastra:

Mouni Roy is all set to spread her magic in 'Brahmastra', which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the Karan Johar's Dharma Productions-produced film will hit theaters on September 09, 2022.

Mouni's look in the first teaser of the film also left fans curious. She was seen with red eyes and a similar aura that depicted pure evil. Seeing her look, fans certainly were left excited to see her face off against Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the film.

