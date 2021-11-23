PICS: Newlywed Shraddha Arya stuns in pink dress, mangal sutra & boots as she gets papped at airport

Television’s popular star Shraddha Arya’s bridal glow is just unmissable in her latest airport pictures. The Kundali Bhagya actress tied the knot with Indian Naval Officer Rahul Nagal in a private ceremony in Delhi on the 16th of November, 2021. And tonight, Shraddha was spotted in public for the first time post her marriage, as she landed in the dream city of Mumbai. The paparazzi photographed the actress at the airport arrivals, as she stunned in a gorgeous outfit.

A few moments back, the shutterbugs spotted Shraddha Arya at the airport arrivals, as she landed in the city for the very first time since her marriage to Rahul Nagal. Needless to say, Shraddha was a sight to behold as she donned a pretty and cozy outfit featuring a pink maxi dress. She was winter ready as she carried a woolen stole and paired the dress with black boots. While she kept her hair open, Shraddha punctuated her look with flawless makeup. Adding a touch of tradition to her look was a dainty mangal sutra and red 'chooda' or red bridal bangles.

Take a look:

Recently, Shraddha’s sister Divya shared the actress’ picture on Instagram as she came home for the Pagphera ceremony wherein a newlywed bride goes to her parental house for the first time since her wedding. Shraddha looked alluring in a pink saree, which she accessorized with gold jhumkas and a double-layered necklace. She also wore sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead and chooda (red bridal bangles). “Pagphera. Welcome home Mrs Nagal #mybabyforever,” Divya captioned her post.

ALSO READ: INSIDE PICS from Shraddha Arya & Rahul Nagal’s reception will make you fall head over heels for the couple