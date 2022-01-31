PICS: Raqesh Bapat kisses ladylove Shamita Shetty as duo gets spotted outside Bigg Boss 15 set

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 has come to end as on January 30 Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the winner. Shamita Shetty gave a tough fight throughout the competition and came fourth in the show. Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat also came to support and cheer for her on the finale day. After the reality show wrapped up, Shamita Shetty was spotted along with her beau Raqesh outside the set of Bigg Boss 15 by the paparazzi as they head to their house.

In the photo, Shamita was wearing a beautiful yellow dress. Raqesh was also in his smart casuals. Raqesh also gave a peck to Shamita on her cheeks and the duo was all smiling for the shutterbugs. They also posed for the cameras. They both looked cute together in photographs. For those who don’t know, Raqesh and Shamita met at the set of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT and their love also bloomed inside the house. Since then, the two are inseparable.

Take a look:

Shamita was taken out of Bigg Boss 15 house by Deepika Padukone, who visited the BB set to promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Deepika announced her eviction and brought her out of the house. Post her eviction, Shamita talked to Salman Khan on the sets and rooted for her friend Pratik Sehajpal for the win. She said, “I did not expect whatever happened inside the house. This is really tough show and honestly, I am really happy that I could reach till end. This is really big for me. Also, ‘Haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar khete hain’. I feel Pratik will win or maybe Karan. But I would like it if Pratik wins because he literally gave his everything to the show. That boy only thinks, breathes this show and he has visualized this trophy everyday in his hands.”

It was Shamita’s third appearance in Bigg Boss as earlier she was part of Bigg Boss season 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

