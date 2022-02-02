PICS: Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat pack on PDA as they get papped on actress' birthday

The Mohabbatein actress Shamita Shetty has turned a year older on February 02. She has recently come out of Bigg Boss house as Salman Khan hosted reality show came to an end on January 30. The actress reached her elder sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s residence to celebrate her birthday along with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. The paparazzi clicked the couple outside Shilpa’s residence in Juhu. They were literally painting the town red with their love as the couple was packed on PDA.

In the photos, the birthday girl Shamita was seen wearing a metallic off-shoulder gown. She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair loose. Raqesh was in his casual best. Raqesh also kissed his ladylove as they get papped. Shamita too gave a peck on his cheek in the response. The duo indulged in major PDA and looked absolutely cute together. For those who are unaware, Shamita and Raqesh met during Bigg Boss OTT and their love also blossomed inside the house.

Take a look:

According to reports, Shilpa Shetty has thrown a birthday party for her younger sister Shamita Shetty and has invited a lot of people from the Bigg Boss fraternity including Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are not on the invitee list.

Shamita had appeared in Bigg Boss 15 and finished in fourth place. Her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat was liked a lot by the audience. It was her third appearance in Bigg Boss as earlier she was seen in Bigg Boss season 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

