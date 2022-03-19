PICS: Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Kelkar throw Holi bash; Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla & others attend

Holi is celebrated across the nation on March 18 with much fervor and gusto. Bollywood and television celebrities wished their fans and loved ones on social media. Even, our celebrities from the television industry celebrated the festival with full pomp and show at their homes. Speaking of which, on the occasion, actor Sharad Kelkar and his wife Keerti Kelkar threw a Holi bash and it was attended by many celebrities.

Star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla was among those who attended the party. They were seen dancing in the photos. They also posed for the cameras and the Holi colors were all over them. They all also posed for a group photo. The inside pictures from the celebration were total fun as they all danced and laugh. Apart from them, their friends and family members also attended the bash.

See photos below:

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain had also thrown a party on the ocassion. Ankita and Vicky were all smiles for the paps as they posed for the paparazzi. While Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta set with white shoes, Ankita amped up her Holi fashion quotient. The party was attended by Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, Aditya Redij, and his wife Natasha Sharma.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy, Bharti Singh, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Urvashi Dholakia, and others extended their wishes on Holi on social media. Mouni Roy had shared photos with her husband Suraj Nambiar. They celebrated their first Holi post-marriage. She captioned the photos as "May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter. HAPPPPPYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIII #ourfirst".

ALSO READ: Holi 2022: Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Bharti Singh & others extend wishes on festival of colours