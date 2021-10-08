PICS: Shilpa Shetty is a goddess in ivory saree as she gets papped at Super Dancer Chapter 4 sets

PICS: Shilpa Shetty is a goddess in ivory saree as she gets papped at Super Dancer Chapter 4 sets
Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty was papped last evening as she got ready to shoot the grand finale episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, which will air on the small screen this weekend. Shilpa Shetty has been featuring as a judge on the dance reality show for four consecutive years, alongside filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur. Yesterday, on October 7th, Thursday, the paparazzi spotted Shilpa while she rocked her traditional avatar in a beautiful saree. 

On Thursday, the shutterbugs papped Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty at Filmcity, Mumbai, at the sets of the popular dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The Khiladi actress was a complete stunner in her embellished ivory-colored saree. In recent times, Shilpa’s fashion game has been worth noting as she is generally seen aligning towards gorgeous traditional looks with a contemporary twist. Last evening too, Shilpa carried the ivory saree with much grace and panache. The full-sleeved netted blouse added some extra oomph to the outfit. Shilpa styled her hair in soft waves and kept them open. Her glamourous makeup look was on point too. 

Shilpa wrapped up the look with a pair of tan heels and her signature bright smile. The reality show judge struck some poses and obliged the paps with pictures as they clicked her from a distance. 

Take a look at Shilpa’s pictures: 

Of late, Shilpa has been quite active on her social media profiles. She often posts thoughtful quotes and affirmations on her Instagram stories. Ever since the arrest of husband and businessman Raj Kundra in connection to the adult film racket case, Shilpa has turned to words for strength and comfort.

