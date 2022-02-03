PICS: Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin & others make heads turn as they get spotted in the city

It seems like the party is still on for former Bigg Boss 15 contestants as they often get caught by the paparazzi out and about in the city. Recently, the paparazzi clicked Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia as they stepped out after a get-together. They shared a good bond inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and it seems like they are continuing their friendship even after the reality show has ended. They greeted the paparazzi and posed for the shutterbugs too.

In the photos, Rashami Desai was seen wearing a beautiful midi dress and looked cute in it. Umar and Rajiv were in their casual best. Neha Bhasin made heads turn in her quirky, fashionable outfit. She wore a yellow crop top and threw a mesh top on it, paired up with green color jeans. They all shared a sweet moment together as they got papped. Rajiv went to drop Umar Riaz in his car as well and laughed as well. They all looked cute together.

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal, a former Bigg Boss 15 contestant was also snapped at an event. He greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Pratik was in his casual best. For those who are unaware, Pratik became runner-up in Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Take a look:

Bigg Boss 15 had ended on January 30. Tejasswi Prakash won the show and walked with Rs 40 lakh and the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy. Pratik Sehajpal became runner up while Karan Kundrra stood as the second runner up. Shamita Shetty was placed in fourth place while Nishant Bhat walked out of the house at fifth position with Rs 10 lakh briefcase.

