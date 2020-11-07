Post Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's viral airport pics, SidNaaz look red hot in LEAKED snap from new project

Bigg Boss 13's rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are currently in Chandigarh for a new project, left SidNaaz fans reeling with joy over a red hot leaked photo of the pair on set.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who won many hearts with their adorable chemistry while on Bigg Boss 13, will be reuniting for another project after their hit collaboration for Darshan Rawal's Bhula Dunga music video. Yesterday, the rumoured couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport making their way to Chandigarh and as expected, the SidNaaz photos instantly went viral and how.

The pair is now busy shooting for the mystery project, which seems to be another music video in the works. Twitter user @TheRealKhabri got access to a leaked picture of Shukla and Gill looking red hot while in each other's embrace. Sidharth looked handsome in a black graphic tee which was paired with a red jacket and jeans. On the other hand, Shehnaaz painted a pretty picture in a red one-shoulder dress while her hair was styled sideways in a sleek manner. We're also loving the simple makeup look that puts the spotlight on the pretty dress. For SidNaaz fans, the way Sid is looking at Shehnaaz made them go weak on their knees cooing over the cute 'rumoured' lovebirds.

Check out Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's leaked 'red hot' photo from their new project below:

#SidNaaz Leaked Pucture from The new project pic.twitter.com/6VM503OGZd — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 7, 2020

We can't wait to see what Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have in store for their diehard fans!

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz spotted at airport as they leave for Chandigarh for shoot; See pics

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz really won hearts recently with her appearance in Arjun Kanungo's Waada Hai music video. Sidharth was majorly impressed with how Gill looked in the MV and complimented her on Twitter. "Hey @ishehnaaz_gill looking good in Waada hai nice song .... way to go girl," Shukla tweeted with a blushing emoticon while Shehnaaz tweeted back, "Thank you @sidharth_shukla," with a kiss emoticon.

