Raghu Ram introduces his son Rhythm to the world with cute pictures; Calls him the apple of his eye

Raghu Ram, who welcomed hi son early this year, shared adorable pictures of the little munchkin.

Renowned television host Raghu Ram, who became a household name with Roadies, has all the reasons to smile ear to ear. After all, he has recently started the journey of fatherhood and he is on cloud nine ever since. And while this lockdown has given him an opportunity to spend some quality time with his little munchkin, Raghu decided to introduce this son Rhythm to the world as he shared his prince’s pictures showing the toddler’s face for the first time.

The pictures featured Rhythm having some adorable moments with daddy Raghu and mommy Natalie Di Luccio as this cute family flashed their flawless smile for the camera. Interestingly, Raghu also penned a heartfelt poem for his son as he called him the apple of his eye. He wrote, “Teri chhoti si duniya mein, Sabse badaa tera Papa. Teri har museebat ke, Aage khada tera Papa. Teri nanhi si mutthi mein, Samaa jaaye tera Papa. Tu roye toh tu hi bataa, Kahaan jaaye tera Papa?! ...... Meet the apple of our eye, The tune of our song, The Rhythm of our life. #ProudParents #LittleRhythm @nataliediluccio.”

Take a look at Raghu Ram’s son’s first pics:

For the uninitiated, Raghu met Indo-Candian singer Natalie in 2011 and tied the knot with her in 2018 in a South Indian ceremony after dating each other for quite some time. Interestingly, it was Raghu’s second wedding. He was earlier married to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress Sugandha Garg for 10 years. While the two parted ways amicably Raghu and Sugandha share a great bond even after divorce.

