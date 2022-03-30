Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar look stylish as they get spotted outside a restaurant in the city; PHOTOS

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved couples in the television world. The duo became a household name after Rahul Vaidya proposed to his ladylove during his stay in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. They later tied the knot in July 2021. The couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media. And, their fans wait for their pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the paparazzi clicked them outside a restaurant in the city. They were looking so adorable and stylish together.

In the photos, Disha Parmar looked gorgeous in a blue outfit. She kept her makeup minimal and left her long tresses loose. She looked every inch beautiful. On the other hand, Rahul wore a printed shirt and denim jeans. They both acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras too. They also posed for a group of people outside the restaurant.

See Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s photos here:

Earlier, Rahul and Disha were spotted together at the airport. Rahul had sported a blue tracksuit and black sunglasses. Disha Parmar looked marvellous in a white t-shirt and bright pink lounge pants. They were seen coming out of a brand-new black luxury car. On being asked about who gifted the car to whom, Rahul replied, “Madam ne car khudko gift kari hai”.

Speaking about Disha’s professional career, she is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Her pairing with actor Nakuul Mehta is getting a lot of appreciation from the audience.

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya was last seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. Prior to the show, he was the runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

