Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin & Rajiv Adatia amp up style quotient as they catch up after Bigg Boss 15; PICS

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 ended on January 30 and this time the show was high on drama, emotions, etc. Some housemates bonded really well and are continuing their friendships even outside the Bigg Boss house too. To keep the saga of friendship continued, the paparazzi today saw Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin, and Rajiv Adatia reuniting to spend some quality time. To note, the trio had really bonded well inside the house and often got papped together.

The trio amped up their style quotient for their get-together. In the photos, Rashami who appeared in the reality show for the second time wore a stunning red maxi dress and looked every inch beautiful. She kept her hair in her same signature style and it won’t be wrong in saying that she was owning her look like a queen. Singer Neha Bhasin donned leathers in a very classic way and completed her look with a cropped green jacket. Speaking about Rajiv who had won everybody’s hearts during his stint in Bigg Boss 15, was dressed in his causal best.

Take a look:

To note, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia were spotted together in Khar, Mumbai on Valentine’s Day eve. They turned heads with their stylish appearances as they got papped as they arrived for a dinner date. Neha and Rajiv had shown off their goofy side as well to the cameras. The duo shared an amazing equation inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and became friends too.

