Report: The Kapil Sharma Show to return in September?

The Kapil Sharma Show was one of the most popular shows on television screens and it entertained the audiences for a very long time. The show had a huge fan following who belonged to different age groups. The show was graced by numerous celebs and their fun time with Kapil Sharma and his team was truly entertaining. The show had gone off air as Kapil Sharma along with his team Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Rajiv Thakur were off for their world tour for their show.

The Kapil Sharma Show team was recently seen traveling to Canada and several other parts of the world. The team did post several pictures and videos from the tour on Instagram for their followers and fans of the show. Now, as per Telly Chakkar's report, audiences' favorite show The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback to the screens in the month of September. The report also claims that the show will also have some new actors who will join the star cast.

Speaking of the final episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, it was graced by the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo including Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli. After the show had gone on a break, it got replaced by another comedy show 'Laughter Champions'. This show is judged by actresses Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.

Kapil Sharma was last seen with Bollywood singer Mika Singh for the shoot of his reality show Swayamvar- Mike Di Vohti.

