Ridheema Tiwari plans a sweet surprise for husband Jaskaran on his birthday; PHOTOS

Ridheema Tiwari said, "After a long tiring day on the sets of Divya Drishti, what kept me on toes post pack up, was my husband bringing in his birthday on the sets of Nati Pinky ki lambi love story & his first day of shoot for his colors show. It was more than a perfect location at Mud Malvani ( Green Village). Just the way he likes it... Chandigarh wali thand.. Outdoor location, beautiful yellow mirchi lights, pastel flowers all around, Balloons, a theobroma chocolate opium cake and biwi who was all set in the right mood with party poppers pampering him to the core.It's truly a blessing to have a working birthday."

Ridheema Tiwari had a surprise planned for her husband Jaskaran on his birthday and she decided to go visit him on the sets post finishing her shoot for Divya Drishti and got a cake for him along with all the additional props to go with it. Jaskaran has been currently shooting for his next, Nati Pinky ki Lambi Love Story. Jaskaran spoke about his day and said, “It was The Best Birthday for me is all I can say. I had my first day of shoot, and the blessing was that I had a night shoot so I brought in my birthday on set, and the cherry on top was that Ridheema surprised me on set with a cake post her hectic shoot schedule of Divya Drishti. To sum it up I am truly blessed that I gave the first shot of my new show on my birthday at exactly 4.30 am which is called "Amrit Vella" in Sikhism or the Magic Hour. Today I will head out for lunch with my Naniji and parents post which I will spend some quality time with my dogs and then I am sure Ridheema has planned yet another surprise dinner for me, which I am eagerly looking forward too”.

She added, "Jas was all smiles, happily dancing and jumping around like a kid... Rolling up all my love hugs and kisses and attention up to his sleeves, cracking up jokes on and off and mimicking around doing a complete.. I am the Birthday Boy act... I witnessed all of this smiling within and thanking God for helping me bring all of this together at such a high note”

