Sakshi Tanwar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karishma Tanna and others reach Ekta Kapoor’s residence for Ganpati pooja

The nation is in a celebratory mood as the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has started. Celebrities are seen enjoying the festival with their friends and family. Everyone is bringing the Lord Ganesha’s deity to their home and seeking blessing. The festival is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra with fun and fervour. Ekta Kapoor also celebrates the festival with her friends and numerous of them were recently spotted at her residence, joining the ace producer in the celebration.

Ekta Kapoor’s good friends Krystle Dsouza, Krishna Mukherjee, Ridhima Pandit were spotted at her residence as they sported their ethnic best. Krystle looked stunning in a floral print pink and blue lehenga. Ridhima Pandit looked simple yet elegant in a blush pink sharara suit. Krishna Mukherjee sported a beautiful yellow suit with dhoti-style pants. Actress Sakshi Tanwar was also spotted with her daughter at the venue. Sakshi looked gorgeous in red kurta and silver heels.

Karishma Tanna was also spotted at the place, and she looked charming in a white suit with golden gota work on the neckline and sleeves. She paired the look with pearls and golden bangles. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant, Dheeraj Dhoopar also visited Ekta’s residence. He looked dapper in a black pathani kurta set and black sunglasses. Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy looked charming in a light shade floral lehenga at Ekta’s home.

Apart from Ekta Kapoor’s house, numerous celebs were also spotted at Arjun Bijlani’s new home. Nia Sharma, Nikki Tamoli, Surbhi Chandna, Mouni Roy, and many others were seen at his residence. Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma were seen at Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi’s home for Ganpati celebrations.

