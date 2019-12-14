Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna is a sight to behold in a pink pleated gown; See Pics

Surbhi Chandna looks everybit elegant in her latest Instagram post. Check it out.

Surbhi Chandna has been setting fashion goals with her every new look. This time she has slayed a pink pleated gown like a pro. Sharing a few pictures from a recent shoot she did, Surbhi wrote, “In a world full of trends, I want to remain classic and spread some sexyness.” Surbhi donned a pleated gown with a deep V neck, messy hair, subtle makeup and a necklace giving it a elegant look. She kept the photoshoot very raw and ‘grounded’ amid the nature forcing us to take notes.

The actress is currently seen in Sanjivani where she plays the role of Dr. Ishani. Her relatable outfit and look and characterisation makes Ishani one of her good characters. Surbhi is seen opposite Namit Khanna on the show. Audiences have started cozying up to Surbhi and Namit’s chemistry on-screen. Sanjivani airs at 7:30 PM on Star Plus and consists of an ensemble cast of Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, among others. The show has been produced by Sidharth P Malhotra.

Speaking of Surbhi, the actress has been ranked number 5 by fans when it comes to being sexy. She has definitely come a long way since her debut and has today become one of the most sought after and loved actors on Television. About her role in Sanjivani, the actress has always maintained that the character is a difficult one for her as she has to restrain herself to show a composed self onscreen. A day back, Surbhi had shared a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot of a calendar. The diva dazzled in the same and left her fans excited to see the 2020 calendar.

