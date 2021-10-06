Santhwanam, October 6, 2021, Written Update: Anjali learns the truth about Shiva

As the episode starts, Shiva advises Hari that he will sometimes have to make sacrifices for his wife and asks him to let go of his stubbornness. Hari asks him if he’s advising him now and reminds how stubborn he was when he was having issues with Anjali. Shathru doesn’t understand who they are talking about and he asks them who Thambi is. Hari tells him it is a long story and a day won’t be enough for that.

Devi asks Kanan for help in gardening work and he rushes into his room. Aparna, Devi and Anjali think he was trying to escape, but he shows up in a lungi, almost dressed up like Balan and tells Devi, the work better be some manly job. She asks him to dig a pit and Kanan starts digging. Kanan's excitement is shattered in seconds as he learns how hard it really is.

Shankaran arrives at Santhwanam and the family is happy to see him. Anjali tells everyone that her father just came to check on her. Aparna tells him how her mother paid her visit and Anjali informs him about how Jayanthi managed to trash talk about the family to her mother. Anjali is delighted when she learns Shiva visited her house with gifts on her birthday. Aparna asks Shankaran about his wife and he tells them, the only thing that is worrying them is Thambi as they are indebted to him.

Anjali decides to call Jayanthi home so that she can square up to her in person and she pretends to be friendly with Jayanthi over the phone. She tells Devi about her plans to confront Jayanthi and Devi asks her if she has the strength for it. As the episode ends, Aparna promises Anjali her support in it.

