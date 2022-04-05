Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti look cute as they promote their upcoming music video; PICS

Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti are popular television stars. They enjoy massive fan followings on social media. Shaheer is known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, and others. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti has credited several famous daily soaps to her name including Qubool Hai, Naagin, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and others. These two stars of the television world are going to create magic together as they will feature in the music video ‘Ve Tu’. The song is sung by ace singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

Shaheer and Surbhi are on a promotional spree to promote their music video. The paparazzi spotted them together in the city and they looked cute together. Surbhi looked gorgeous in her on-point makeup and hair. On the other hand, Shaheer looked handsome in his casual best. They also posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Earlier, Surbhi had shared a poster of their music video featuring Shaheer. They looked stunning in the poster. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Pyaar na dikhai deta hai na sunai padta hai.. bass dil se mehsoos kiya jaataa hai.” She also revealed that the teaser of their music video will be out at 11 am on April 05.

She had also shared some fun BTS (behind-the-scene) pictures from the sets. In the photos, Surbhi can be seen wearing a white gown and Shaheer can be seen wearing a black pantsuit. It seems like they are sitting in a church and some marriage scene was shooting. While sharing the post, Surbhi wrote, “It was a fun shoot. Can't wait for all of you to watch it #vetu #bts."

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh shares an adorable photo of his munchkin Anaya playing with mum Ruchikaa: Light of my life