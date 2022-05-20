Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat adorably twin in white as they get clicked at the airport; PICS

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat enjoy a massive fan following. They met inside Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT and their chemistry in the show was liked by many. Since then, they remain the loudest cheerleaders for each other. Even Raqesh had supported Shamita during her stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. Their fans lovingly call them ‘ShaRa’ and wait for their pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the couple was spotted at the airport as they adorably twinned in white.

For the outing, Shamita wore a grey dress and completed her look with a white colour jacket. On the other hand, Raqesh looked handsome in a casual outfit. He too completed his look with a white colour jacket. They also acknowledged the paparazzi’s presence and stopped by to pose for the cameras.

See Shamita and Raqesh’s photos here:

Raqesh Bapat recently made an announcement about him shifting to Mumbai as he shared a glimpse of his new home. In the photo, Raqesh can be seen sporting an all-black outfit as he enjoyed the Mumbai skyline from his balcony. He captioned his photos, "Life comes a full circle...#backtothebay #homesweethome #newbeginnings."

Raqesh Bapat had earlier shared a poster of his upcoming project named Sarsenapati Hambirrao which will be aired on 27th May 2022.

Talking about Shamita Shetty, she emerged as the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. She managed to win several hearts due to her fierce attitude. To note, it was her third appearance on the TV reality show as earlier, she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 3.

