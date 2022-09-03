Shamita Shetty looks ethereal in sharara as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja with her mother Sunanda Shetty; PICS

Shamita Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She was immensely highlighted during her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar and Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan. The actress is regarded among the most fashionable actresses in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Shamita Shetty was recently spotted with her mother and a friend as they visit Lalbaugcha Raja for blessings.

In the pictures, Shamita Shetty is looking gorgeous in a white sharara. The kurta has self-design and there is gota work in the bottoms. She paired the look with a studded bracelet and earrings, along with silver heels. Her mother Sunanda Shetty has sported a pink kurta with all-over embroidery work. The actress shared pictures from within the temple also as she sought blessings from Bappa.

See pictures here-

Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty has earlier shared a series of pictures on social media, where she is seen posing in a beautiful yellow and pink printed sharara with gotta work on it. The actress sported statement golden earrings and bangles for completing the look. She shared pictures with her mother and sister Shilpa Shetty, who looked stunning in multicolour lehenga. She also posed with Shilpa’s husband Raj. Shamita wrote in captions, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.. may lord Ganesha remove all the obstacles and fill your lives with loads of peace and happiness always.”

Shamita Shetty was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, where she was among the top finalists. The actress had also done a music video titled 'Tere Vich Rab Disda', along with her ex-boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. The song is a massive hit and was highly appreciated by the fans.

