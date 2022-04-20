Shamita Shetty looks ravishing in a bodycon dress as she gets spotted outside a restaurant; PICS

Shamita Shetty regained the limelight after her stint in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, she shares photos and videos on her official Instagram handle. Apart from this, her loved ones wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Just a few hours back, Shamita was spotted by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in the city as she enjoyed a dinner date.

Shamita wore a beautiful pink bodycon dress for the dinner date. She kept her make-up subtle and left her shiny tresses loose. She exuded charm and looked every inch beautiful. Shamita also acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras before going toward her car. She also waved at them.

See Shamita’s photos here:

To note, Shamita Shetty had appeared in Bigg Boss 15 and finished in fourth place. It was her third appearance in Bigg Boss as earlier she was seen in Bigg Boss season 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shamita opened up about her decision to participate in the OTT show back then. “So Bigg Boss was offered to me earlier and I had a choice of going back, you know breaking a commitment or just standing by it. I chose to stand by it because also at that time my family thought it was better if I was just locked up inside, because I was unnecessarily being trolled for no fault of mine,” says Shamita.

