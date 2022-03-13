Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat look glamorous as they twin in black at an award show; PICS

Shamita Shetty, younger sister of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is currently in a relationship with Raqesh Bapat. They have always been vocal about their relationship and already got papped a lot of time in the city, packed in PDA. Speaking of which, the much-in-love couple of the television industry arrived for the Hello Hall of Fame Awards function on Sunday night. The couple looked glamorous in their fashionable outfits as they twinned in black. They also owned the red carpet like fashion gurus, which is worth mentioning.

In the photos, Shamita was seen wearing a black sheer gown and looked every inch beautiful. From her hair to make-up, everything was perfect. She also flashed her brightest smile at the cameras while walking on the red carpet. On the other hand, Raqesh looked handsome in a black three-piece suit. They also posed together on the red carpet and looked so good together. In one of the photos, Raqesh Bapat can be seen looking at his ladylove Shamita cutely.

Take a look at Shamita and Raqesh’s photos:

For those who don’t know, Raqesh and Shamita met at the sets of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT and their love also bloomed inside the house. Since then, the two are inseparable. Raqesh also supported Shamita during her stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 in which she finished at the fourth spot. To note, Shamita has participated in the reality show Bigg Boss three times. Earlier, she was also part of Bigg Boss 3.

