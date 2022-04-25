Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat opt for black outfits for dinner date; Mouni Roy gets clicked with hubby Sooraj

The paparazzi have become an important part of the entertainment industry. They often spot celebrities when they step out in the city. Be it in the airport, the gym, or outside a studio or a posh restaurant, the paps are always there to photograph celebs no matter where they go. Well, today was different, as they clicked Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Mouni Roy, and her husband Sooraj Nambiar in the city.

Shamita and Raqesh met inside Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT and since then, they are going stronger day by day. They enjoy a massive fan following and fans wait for their pictures to go out in the public domain. Today was a treat for their fans as the duo stepped out for a dinner date. They got papped outside a restaurant. Shamita looked beautiful in a black dress. On the other hand, Raqesh wore a black t-shirt with blue jeans. He completed his look with a black jacket. They also acknowledged the paps and posed for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy got clicked with her husband Sooraj Nambiar. The hot couple was spotted outside a restaurant. Mouni wore a brown cami dress and Sooraj looked dashing in casual attire. They too posed for the cameras.

See photos here:

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shamita opened up about her decision to participate in the OTT show back then. “So Bigg Boss was offered to me earlier and I had a choice of going back, you know breaking a commitment or just standing by it. I chose to stand by it because also at that time my family thought it was better if I was just locked up inside, because I was unnecessarily being trolled for no fault of mine,” says Shamita.

