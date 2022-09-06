Shehnaaz Gill looks pretty in yellow suit as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai; Brother Shehbaz joins

Shehnaaz Gill is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is a synonym for the TV reality show Bigg Boss and all the credits go to the funny and cute antics, she did in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She rose to fame during Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive fan following on social media. And, she never fails to share her daily routine with her loved ones on Instagram.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz Gill got spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. She looked pretty as she donned a yellow suit. The actor-singer was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz. The duo also acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi.

Check Shehnaaz and Shehbaz's photos here:

On the work front, Shehnaaz has joined hands with Bollywood's most iconic duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are coming together after 15 years to entertain the masses and will be going on North America tour for their show 'Sanju Baba Chale Amerika'. This entertaining duo will be joined by Shehnaaz who will travel with them to the US and Canada. Today, Shehnaaz shared a promo along with them on her Instagram handle. This caption of this promo read, "Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month!"

Apart from this, she is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role.

