Shehnaaz Gill up the style quotient in navy blue co-ords as she steps out in the city; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and beyond. The actress rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13, where she received immense love from the audience. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her charming looks. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking about her latest glimpse in the city.

In the pictures, the actress looks exquisite in the gorgeous co-ords set. She has sported a white fitted top with blazer style jacket and shorts set. It is in royal blue shade with floral print all over. She paired it with beige heels and golden drop earrings. Shehnaaz Gill’s make up is flawless and her hair is tied up in a neat bun.

See pictures here-

In the recent post shared by the actress, she was seen enjoying the water splashes on her at the beach. She is seen standing barefoot in the sand and jumping with delight as she said that it is daytime still the tides are so high. She adds that she had heard that high tides are due to the moon’s pull but its water is still coming toward her. She added, “I think the water is getting attracted because of me”. Shehnaaz looked beautiful in the green cartoon print sweatshirt and white pants. She captioned, “Moon attracts water, but now see…Shehnaaz attracts water!! #ShehnaazGill”. The actress regularly shares posts for her fans.

On her professional front, the actress will reportedly be soon seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

