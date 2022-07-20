Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty along with their mother Sunanda & Rajiv Adatia spotted in the city; PICS

Rajiv Adatia, who is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, returned to Mumbai after the shoot. The shoot of the show was done in Cape Town, South Africa, and it is only recently the contestants came back. He was spotted at the airport with other contestants as they hugged each other goodbye. Rajiv Adatia has close relations with Shilpa’s family and was recently spotted in the city with them.

Post Rajiv Adatia’s return from Cape Town, he was spotted for the first time with Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty & their mother Sunanda in the city. They were also joined by Rajiv’s sister, Deepa Anand. They had lunch together and post that they also posed for the paps. Rajiv Adatia was the constant support of Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15, where he was also a contestant. In the pictures, Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in a white loose-fit top and pastel green short skirt. She paired it with white sports shoes and hoop earrings. Shamita Shetty sported a beige jumpsuit. Rajiv sported a black sweatshirt set.

In the previous episode, Rubina Dilaik had played a prank on Rajiv Adatia, where the contestants and Rohit Shetty can't stop laughing due to Rajiv Adatia's letter. Rajiv tells Rohit that he has penned a letter for him. As soon as Rajiv starts reading the letter, we can see Rohit and the other contestants are left in splits as they hear Rajiv mispronouncing words. Some of Rajiv's wrong pronunciations of words like 'Prispadha instead of Prathispada', 'Guptrogo instead of Guptjano' 'Mahnoos instead of Mahsoos', 'Tarbooja instead of Tajurba', 'Kamina instead of kami nahi hai', 'Raakshas instead of Rakshak' take everyone on a laughter riot.

