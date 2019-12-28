Shivangi Joshi twirls and shows off her beautiful lehenga in her latest post; View Pic

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi looks ravishing in a blue lehenga. Check out her latest Instagram post right here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi is one of the sought after and beautiful actresses right now. The actress who is quite active on social media recently posted a new ravishing picture of herself on her Instagram handle. In the same, we can see Joshi twirling and showing off her beautiful blue lehenga and the scenic backdrop is just sight to behold. Speaking of the actress, she made her TV debut in the year 2013 with Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She was also seen in Beintehaa and Begusarai. Joshi became a household name after playing the role of Naira.

She was in the news recently when the team of YRKKH celebrated 1000 episodes of KaiRa milestone on the sets of the show. A few months back, the cast and team also celebrated 3000 episodes and a huge grand party was held as the same feat has made the show one of the longest-running TV shows. For the unversed, the series is the fourth longest-running Indian television soap opera. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions banner. It initially starred and and currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Naira and Kartik. Earlier this year, a spin-off called Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh was also launched.

Credits :Instagram

