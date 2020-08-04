Sidharth Shukla shares funny posts on 'after effects of Rakhi' and all brothers will relate to him; See Photos

Sidharth Shukla's witty take on what Rakhi has done to him is every brother on Raksha Bandhan. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 winner's hilarious post here.

Sidharth Shukla surprised his fans yesterday (August 3, 2020) as he was spotted in the city after shopping for some rakhis on Raksha Bandhan. The actor looked in a jovial mood as he interacted with the paparazzi. Ever since then, Sid's fans were waiting for him to give glimpses of his Raksha Bandhan with his sister, just like several other stars. The handsome hunk did not share pictures of his sisters tying him rakhis, the pooja, and the fun banter together.

However, Sidharth shared a witty take on the after-effects of the festival and it will leave you in splits. The actor took to his Instagram stories to share two pictures on 'what Rakhi has done to him' and every brother will relate to him. In the pictures, Sidharth is seen flaunting his rakhis and his empty pockets, as he thanks God that Raksha Bandhan comes only once in a year. The cute expressions on Sidharth's face in these hilarious posts will surely melt your heart.

Wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue denim, Sidharth yet again flaunted his cool and casual style. Raksha Bandhan is a festival of pure bond and love between brothers and sisters. As a sister ties Rakhi on a brother's wrist, she asks him to protect her always, and in return, the brother promises to safeguard her and showers her with presents. Often brothers are seen complaining about sister's heavy demands for gifts and goods during Rakhi but are the essence of their fun-loving camaraderie. Sidharth's posts funnily depict that innocent and strong bond amongst siblings.

Take a look at Sidharth's hilarious posts on Raksha Bandhan here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth's song with Neha Sharma titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' released recently, and it is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. What are your thoughts on Sidharth's hilarious Raksha Bandhan posts? Let us know in the comment section below.

