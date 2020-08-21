Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020: Sonu Sood, Harshad Chopda, Divyanka Tripathi & others all set to welcome Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi has finally arrived and this definitely calls for celebrations. Check out the pictures of our beloved Bollywood and TV celebs as they grace the Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and the celebrations have already begun. Well, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people won’t be able to celebrate the auspicious occasion with great pomp and show as the previous years. It will, however, be still special as celebrations for welcoming Bappa will be done within the confines of homes with family members and loved ones.Meanwhile, our beloved celebs from the television and the film industry are also prepared for the grand celebrations.

We have now come across the exclusive pictures from Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav that will be aired on 23rd August 2020 at 8 pm on Star Plus. Sonu Sood who has been at the forefront in assisting people amidst the pandemic will be among the special guests of the event. Meanwhile, Ramayan’s Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia will be adding to the glitz and glamour in the same. It will definitely be a delight to watch both of them together on-screen again.

Check out the pictures below:

Among others to grace the event includes Harshad Chopda, Dahiya, Surbhi Jyoti, and Siddharth Nigam. As reported earlier, Harshad will pay a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by performing on one of the late actor’s songs. As we can see in the above pictures, every one of them is dressed in their traditional best while they get ready to indulge in the celebrations and welcome Ganpati Bappa with full enthusiasm and devotion.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's former co star Harshad Chopda pays tribute to him by performing on 'Ik Vaari Aa'; WATCH

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×