Surbhi Chandna and Pranavi Chandna twin for Raksha Bandhan; former's post will leave you laughing

Surbhi Chandna shares some uber-cool pictures with her sister Pranavi Chandna as they celebrate Raksha Bandhan together.
4432 reads Mumbai
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we have the sweetest sister squad who have wished fans with a few adorable pictures on a joyous day. The two have even twinned taking the squad goals up by several notches. Surbhi shared the pictures and captioned it, "Raksha Main Karti Hoon TU NAHI #sistersquad #scXpc #sistersforever #swipeleft #rakshabandhan. Twinning in the sweetest Raksha-Bandhan OUTFIT & Stunning RAKHIS by my lovely fans ( lost names)"

Surbhi and Pranavi are legit sister goals. Pranavi has been managing Surbhi as well and their bond is envious. For the day, Surbhi wore a maroon-colored embellished kurta which she accentuated with a statement earring pair and maangtika. Pranavi too kept the style statement high with a maroon-colored kurta. Check out the pictures here and let us know what you think about it. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna sends best wishes to TV industry as shoots resume; Says 'I miss being on sets'

Meanwhile, though an official announcement has not been made, our sources have confirmed that Surbhi Chandna will play the lead role in Naagin 5. Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani where she played the role of Dr Ishani. Her performance was much loved on the show with fans applauding her evolvement as an actor. When the Television shoots began after a break of three months, Chandna extended her best wishes on social media and wrote, 'Its a happy sight to see so many television shows resuming shoot. Wishing the best to my Television Industry. Be safe. Oh I miss being on a set but for now gleeful doing what I have mastered in 3 months."

Credits :Instagram

