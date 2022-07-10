Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh & Mansi Srivastava attend reel mother-in-law Mreenal Deshraj's wedding reception

Ishqbaaz was a popular family drama that aired on Star Plus from 2016 to 2019 and starred Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna in the lead roles. The show also starred several other popular actors like Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Mreenal Deshraj, and Mansi Srivastava. These celebs share a great camaraderie even after the show has ended and often treat their fans with their pictures. Recently, the Ishqbaaz actresses reunited at Mreenal Deshraj's wedding and have shared their glamorous photos.

Mreenal Deshraj is popularly known for her portrayal of Janhvi Oberai in Ishqbaaz. The actress recently tied the knot with the love of her life Ashim Matthan in a hush-hush ceremony. Actress Surbhi Chandna, who marked a presence on Mreenal's special day, dropped some pictures on her Instagram handle. Sharing these photos, Surbhi captioned, "Another one Bites The Dust". In these pictures, we can Surbhi, Mreenal Deshraj, Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Mansi Srivastava looking beautiful in ethnic outfits.

Check Surbhi's post here -

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mreenal revealed that she got married and it was a private affair. The actress said, "I got married. It was a hush-hush affair. I am having a reception and before that Mehendi and stuff. Reception is a private affair too".

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a new project, and the details of this project have been kept hidden. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhgagya opposite Shraddha Arya.

Surbhi Chandna will soon be seen opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in a new show titled 'Sherdil Shergill'. The show will soon air on COLORS.

