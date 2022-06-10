Tejasswi Prakash celebrates her birthday with BF Karan Kundrra, cuts cake with media persons; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples in the industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 and are inseparable since then. They are fans’ favourite and they lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. The duo never fails to express their love for each other and often gets snapped packed in PDA.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Tejasswi and Karan celebrated the actress' birthday with media persons. Karan and Tejasswi looked so cute together. The Naagin actress also made a wish ahead of the cake-cutting ceremony. They also posed for the cameras. Later, they were spotted in Goa and also celebrated Tejasswi's birthday with the paparazzi there.

See Tejasswi's birthday celebration photos here:

Just a while back, Tejasswi shared a post on Instagram. While sharing the post, she wrote, "No filter".

See Tejasswi's post here:

On June 07, Tejasswi was spotted on the sets of Naagin 6 along with her fans, who surprised the actress with a cute hamper that consisted of a cake, a chocolate box, and a mug. The Naagin 6 actress was seen cutting the cake with them on the sets of the show.

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

