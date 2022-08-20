Tejasswi Prakash enters a yellow state of mind with bright yellow lehenga for Ganesh Utsav shoot; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash has been winning the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show 'Naagin 6'. The actress has been a part of numerous shows in her career but has been in the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi enjoys a massive fan following owing to her fashion sense and down-to-earth behaviour. She never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish outfits. The actress was recently spotted in a gorgeous yellow traditional outfit for the shoot of Ganesh Utsav.

In the recent pictures of the most popular TV actress on social media, Tejasswi Prakash, she is looking fabulous in the bright yellow outfit. She sported a yellow off-shoulder crop top and a traditional self-design long skirt with golden borders. She paired the look with a statement green stonework and pearl necklace along with golden bangles. She paired the look with golden heels. Her make-up is flawless and her hair is tied up.

The actress is often in limelight for her personal and professional life. The actress is dating Karan Kundrra, and there are rumours of the adorable couple getting married soon.

Tejasswi Professional life

Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she is paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

