Tejasswi Prakash exudes charm in mini skirt and cami top as she gets clicked in the city; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular and talented actresses in the telly world. After winning Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, she is currently working in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 in the lead role. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well and often treats her fans with adorable snaps. Her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain as well. Speaking of which, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi in the city.

The actress looked total babe in blue coloured mini skirt and white cami top. She ached the short hair look as well as she smiled for the cameras. The Naagin 6 actress was spotted by the paparazzi in Andheri, Mumbai. She acknowledged their presence and cutely smiled and posed for them as well. Her OOTN was also absolute goals.

On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and ever since then, they have been inseparable. Their fans call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she is paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

