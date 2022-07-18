Tejasswi Prakash hugs BF Karan Kundrra as duo gets spotted in the city; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved and adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. Speaking of which, just a while ago, they were spotted in the city.

Karan and Tejasswi looked adorable together as they were clicked post a shoot. Karan looked handsome in casual attire. On the other hand, Tejasswi looked cute as the exuded girl-next-door vibes. They walked in hand-in-hand and Tejasswi also hugged her main man as they posed for the cameras. They both look gorgeous together and dished out major couple goals vibes.

Check Karan and Tejasswi's photos here:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the much-loved couple opened up about their first official date after stepping out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. “It was so impromptu,” recalled Karan. He further added, “See you have lived with each other for five months, which in the Bigg Boss house is literally five years because you are 24 hours together. And you have dreamt about this, we will go out, we will eat, we will sit, and there will be music, and there will be people around us. So you are just overwhelmed with that.”

Meanwhile, they are busy promoting their new single, ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ which revolves around a couple who craves for time with each other, and Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra inform that they identify with the story of the track too. They shot for the song in Goa.

