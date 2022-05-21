Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra ace summer fashion as they step out for a dinner date; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most popular names in the Telly world. The duo met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and love bloomed between them. The adorable couple is loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following. Both of them presently have a hectic work schedule but they take out time for their romantic dates. The couple was recently spotted in the city as they stepped out for dinner.

In the recent pap pictures of the mushy and popular couple, they are seen in fashionable and comfy summer outfits. Naagin 6 actress has sported a yellow crop top and blue loose denim. Karan Kundrra had sported a casual pink t-shirt and white trousers with white sports shoes. The couple had stepped out for a dinner date and they were seen together getting in the car and leaving.

See pictures here-

In the recent picture of the duo, shared by Karan Kundrra, he is seen relaxing in a bathtub with Tejasswi. Karan sported a formal look with a crisp white shirt, and he is seen in a chill mood. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash looks ravishing in the burgundy dress with a belt at the waist. They both are seen laughing as they spend time. Karan captioned, “Relax shot by: @that.nikhil”.

Karan Kundrra is presently seen as the host of the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The show is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, is presently playing the lead actress Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6.

Also read- Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash hangout, relax and set the mood for weekend; PIC