Tejasswi Prakash looks pretty in pink shirt dress as she steps out in city; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is among the leading names in the telly industry and is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. After winning Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, and she is currently working as the lead in the show. She often shares She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well and often treats her fans with adorable snaps. Her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain as well. The gorgeous actress was spotted by the paparazzi in the city.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash looks gorgeous in the bright pink shirt dress, as she was spotted in the city. She had paired the look with plain grey slippers and black round goggles. Her hair was tied in a ponytail.

See the photo here-

Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the spotlight ever since they fell for each other in Bigg Boss last year. They have been shelling relationship goals and fans just cannot get enough of them. ‘TejRan’ fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite couple to get married soon. There were several rumours about Teja and Karan's secret engagement in past. Speculations were also rife that the couple is prepping up to tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. While both of them have denied all such reports multiple times so far, Karan has now confirmed that their wedding is on cards.

Tejasswi Professional life

Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she is paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

