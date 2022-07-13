Tejasswi Prakash is the new 'Jasmine' in the town; Karan Kundrra, where are you?

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular actresses in the telly world. After winning Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, she is currently working in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 in the lead role. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well and often treats her fans with adorable snaps. Her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain as well. Speaking of which, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi in the city.

Dressed as famous Disney Princess 'Jasmine' Tejasswi looked every inch beautiful. It seems like the getup is for any of her shoots. She grabbed all the attention as soon as she stepped out of her vanity van. She acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi. However, the actress did not stop by to pose for the cameras. In the other news, Tejasswi will also appear on Dance Deewane Juniors finale episodes which are all set to air on 16th and 17th July 2022. Her co-star Simba Nagpal will also make an appearance.

Check Tejasswi's photos here:

On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and ever since then, they have been inseparable. Their fans call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she is paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

