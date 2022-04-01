Tejasswi Prakash oozes charm as she channels her inner boss lady in a blue pantsuit; PHOTOS

Tejasswi Prakash has become the most talked-about in the entertainment world since her stint in the reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Just after winning the show, she bagged the lead role in producer Ekta Kapoor’s highly successful franchise, Naagin 6. The actress is playing the role of Shrestha Naagin in the show, and her character is hailed by the audience. She enjoys a massive fan following and her loved ones wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain.

Just a few hours ago, Tejasswi Prakash attended the Grazia Millennial Awards 2022, and the highlight was the Naagin actress’ look. She wore a striking blue pantsuit and channelled her inner boss lady. The actor totally slayed her look of the night. She teamed up her shiny blue pantsuit with a pair of statement earrings, sleek heels, and a wet hairdo. Nonetheless to say, the actor looked every inch beautiful in it.

Take a look:

In her personal life, Tejasswi is currently dating actor Karan Kundrra. They met during Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. Ever since the show ended, the two often make appearances together in the city. They are going strong even after the reality show ended and are on spree to paint the town with their love. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans lovingly call them 'TejRan'.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi revealed that her beau Karan Kundrra had guessed that when Ekta Kapoor had entered the BB 15 house, is when she had decided to cast her in the sixth season of the show. “It was just his guess but turns out that was the case, so that’s sweet. So I am glad I did Bigg Boss in that case because I have always wondered why Ekta ma'am had never cast me in any of her shows, but I am glad it’s finally worked out. I just hope that I work really hard, don’t let her down, and I hope the show does really well,” Tejasswi said.

