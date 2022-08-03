Tejasswi Prakash requests paps to stop following her as she rushes into a café with Karan Kundrra; VIDEO

Tejasswi Prakash is the biggest social media star of the telly world at present. The actress has a massive fan following, who love her for her adorable personality and stylish personality. The actress frequent makes headlines for professional as well as in her personal life. The gorgeous star was in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she met the love of her life, Karan Kundrra. The duo has been inseparable since then. The couple was recently spotted at a café, where they had a mini date.

In the recent pap video, Naagin 6 star is seen getting out of her car as she walks towards a café. She looks gorgeous in off shoulder corset style top which she had paired with blue loose-fit distressed denim and white shoes. She looks charming with her open tress and natural look. The actress was surrounded by paps and they clicked pictures of her. Hence, she asked them, ‘mera peecha chhodoo” as she walked briskly towards the café. She was joined by Karan Kundrra, who looked dapper in a loose-fit t-shirt and denims.

Tejasswi and Karan have been painting the town red with their love. The two had recently attended their friend producer Vanessa Walia’s birthday bash and stole the limelight at the event with their PDA. In a recent video that went viral, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen locking lips and looking completely lost in each other. Hence, once again the duo has been crowned as the cutest couple in the industry by Tejran fans.

