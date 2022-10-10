Tejasswi Prakash drives back home in car post family dinner; Karan Kundrra leaves in auto
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's family dinner time!
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most adored couples in the telly industry. The actors enjoy a massive fan following and are often spotted by paps, as they are very fond of PDAs. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love. Their quirky and mushy relationship has only gotten stronger ever since. Tejasswi Prakash is also close to Karan Kundrra’s family and often spends time at his home with his parents. Naagin 6 actress recently went out for dinner with his family and surprisingly she took the driving seat.
In the recent papped pictures of the actress, Bigg Boss 15 winner was seen going out for dinner with Karan Kundrra’s family. She looked comfortable yet stylish in a beige printed sweatshirt with beige pants. She paired it with a beige handbag and black shoes. The most interesting part of the dinner was Karan Kundrra was not in the car with Tejasswi and arrived a bit later in an auto. He looks cool and casual in a printed shirt and black trousers.
Check out the pictures of the duo-
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's wedding bells
The fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are very fond of the fun-filled relationship between the actors. They have given them the nickname of ‘Tejran’ and fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding bells. Tejasswi Prakash recently shared a video on social media, where she joked about getting irritated by the marriage questions and says she doesn’t know when, hence people should stop asking her. In the video shared by the actress, she captioned, “But on a serious note It’s always better to be sure than sorry This is especially for all the girls out there Take all the time you need To be sure.”
Tejasswi Prakash's professional life
On the professional front, Tejasswi started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.
