Tejasswi Prakash drives back home in car post family dinner; Karan Kundrra leaves in auto

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most adored couples in the telly industry. The actors enjoy a massive fan following and are often spotted by paps, as they are very fond of PDAs. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love. Their quirky and mushy relationship has only gotten stronger ever since. Tejasswi Prakash is also close to Karan Kundrra’s family and often spends time at his home with his parents. Naagin 6 actress recently went out for dinner with his family and surprisingly she took the driving seat.

In the recent papped pictures of the actress, Bigg Boss 15 winner was seen going out for dinner with Karan Kundrra’s family. She looked comfortable yet stylish in a beige printed sweatshirt with beige pants. She paired it with a beige handbag and black shoes. The most interesting part of the dinner was Karan Kundrra was not in the car with Tejasswi and arrived a bit later in an auto. He looks cool and casual in a printed shirt and black trousers.